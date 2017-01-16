About 70 countries attending a conference for peace in the Middle East on Sunday reaffirmed that only a two-state solution could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warned the two sides against taking solo steps that could imperil a negotiated solution.

Peace efforts have been at a standstill since April 2014.

The conference in Paris was aimed at preventing the peace process from disappearing entirely from the international agenda.

Palestinians welcomed the closing statement of the meeting, Palestinian Liberation Organisation Secretary General Saeb Erekat said.