WORLD
2 MIN READ
Conference insists on two-state solution for Israel & Palestine
Representatives from some 70 states meeting in Paris called on Palestine and Israel to reverse the current negative trends on the ground including continued acts of violence and ongoing settlement activity.
Conference insists on two-state solution for Israel & Palestine
Peace efforts have been at a standstill since April 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

About 70 countries attending a conference for peace in the Middle East on Sunday reaffirmed that only a two-state solution could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warned the two sides against taking solo steps that could imperil a negotiated solution.

Peace efforts have been at a standstill since April 2014.

The conference in Paris was aimed at preventing the peace process from disappearing entirely from the international agenda.

Palestinians welcomed the closing statement of the meeting, Palestinian Liberation Organisation Secretary General Saeb Erekat said.

Recommended

Israel, however, criticised the summit, terming it "futile" and warning it would distance prospects of peace with the Palestinians.

TRT World 's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu