Turkey's parliament has approved a first round ballot on a constitutional reform bill that will extend the president's powers.

The assembly approved the final 18th article of the package late on Sunday. It will now take a break from the talks before a second round of voting during which any changes to the articles will be debated.

The governing AK Party and nationalist MHP back the reforms. The main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition party, oppose the changes.

If parliament gives final approval to the constitutional package it will be put to a referendum, likely in the spring.