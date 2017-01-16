Thousands of people took to the streets in Tamil Nadu in South India on Monday protesting a ban on Jallikattu, the ancient and popular bull-taming sport.

In Jallikattu, a running bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants then attempt to grab the bull's hump and ride it for as long as possible trying to bring the bull to a stop.

Police were deployed in large numbers after several organisations vowed to violate the ban which was placed in 2014 by India's top court.