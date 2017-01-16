It's been a year since Iran fully implemented its commitments under a nuclear deal.

In return, the United States, European Union and United Nations began to roll back nuclear-related sanctions, helping to boost Iran's economy.

But other sanctions remain.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday said his country will not renegotiate the deal with world powers, even if it faces new US sanctions after Donald Trump becomes president.

Trump, who will take office on Friday, has threatened to either scrap the agreement, which curbs Iran's nuclear program and lifts sanctions against it, or seek a better deal.

"We and many analysts believe that the (agreement) is consolidated. The new US administration will not be able to abandon it," Araqchi told a news conference in Tehran.