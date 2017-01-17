January 17, 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday will outline her plans for the UK's exit from the European Union.
Her speech is expected to focus on 12 priorities that include leaving the EU's single market and regaining full control of Britain's borders.
The UK will be the first country to leave the EU – and is trying to negotiate the best possible terms.
Britain voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union.
TRT World'sMyriam Francois reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies