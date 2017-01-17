​Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that one of the goals of the upcoming Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana was to consolidate the truce in the war-torn country.

He added that the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad was two to three weeks from falling when Russia intervened.

Lavrov said that he hoped the Trump administration would accept the invitation to take part in the talks, that are scheduled to begin on January 23 in the Kazakh capital. He welcomed US President-elect Donald Trump's desire to make fighting international terrorism a priority.

Trump's transition team has been invited to take part in the talks but has not yet officially responded.

The Russian foreign minister further said that he had information that some European countries are considering sabotaging peace in Syria because they feel left out.

TRT World 's William Denselow in Moscow has more details from the press conference.