WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN says death toll in Yemen's war surpasses 10,000
The UN's humanitarian affairs office says the death toll estimate is conservative.
UN says death toll in Yemen's war surpasses 10,000
The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbah Mansoor Hadi began in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2017

The fighting between Saudi-led coalition forces and Iran-backed Houthi militias has killed at least 10,000 people in Yemen, the United Nations said on Monday.

The conflict between Houthi militias and forces loyal to President Abdrabbah Mansoor Hadi began in 2014, and escalated after the Saudi-led coalition's military intervention in 2015. The war has ruined Yemen's economy and caused mass food shortages.

The UN says 10 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and about 2.2 million children need urgent care.

Recommended

TRT World spoke to Laura Silvia Battaglia, a journalist based in Yemen's capital Sanaa, about the situation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla