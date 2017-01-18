Three earthquakes struck central Italy on Wednesday in short succession. Tremors were felt in the capital, Rome. Some buildings collapsed in Amatrice and Accumoli, in areas that had been previously evacuated after deadly earthquakes in the region last year.

Trains were suspended in central Italy on Wednesday, and the Metro and schools in Rome and Rieti were evacuated.

The first tremor, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, hit the region north of Amatrice at about 10:25 a.m. (0925 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). A second quake with a magnitude of 5.7 hit the same area about 50 minutes later, and 10 minutes later a third was measured at magnitude 5.3.