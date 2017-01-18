Samsung group chief Jay Y. Lee was questioned behind closed doors by a South Korean judge on Wednesday to decide whether he should be arrested over his alleged role in a corruption scandal.

The South Korean parliament last month voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over allegations of peddling influence in the same scandal.

Jay Y. Lee, 48, did not answer questions from reporters as he left the Seoul Central District Court after the nearly four-hour hearing and headed by car to a detention centre to await his fate.

Links to impeached president

The special prosecutor's office on Monday said it would seek a warrant to arrest the third-generation leader of the country's largest conglomerate on suspicion of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.