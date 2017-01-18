WORLD
2 MIN READ
Samsung chief awaits verdict in arrest warrant hearing
The special prosecutor has accused Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee of paying bribes totaling $36.70 million in a corruption scandal that last month led South Korea's parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye.
Samsung chief awaits verdict in arrest warrant hearing
Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, is surrounded by media as he arrives at the Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

Samsung group chief Jay Y. Lee was questioned behind closed doors by a South Korean judge on Wednesday to decide whether he should be arrested over his alleged role in a corruption scandal.

The South Korean parliament last month voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye over allegations of peddling influence in the same scandal.

Jay Y. Lee, 48, did not answer questions from reporters as he left the Seoul Central District Court after the nearly four-hour hearing and headed by car to a detention centre to await his fate.

Links to impeached president

The special prosecutor's office on Monday said it would seek a warrant to arrest the third-generation leader of the country's largest conglomerate on suspicion of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

Recommended

Lee, who has been the de facto leader of South Korea's biggest conglomerate since 2014, was questioned last week for 22 straight hours at the prosecutor's office in Seoul. He has denied wrongdoing.

The court ordered Lee to be held at the Seoul Detention Centre while it reviews the warrant request. The court's decision is expected later Wednesday or early Thursday.

The special prosecutor has accused Lee of paying bribes totalling 43 billion won ($36.70 million) to organisations linked to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of President Park.

Allegedly the bribe was aimed at securing the 2015 merger of two affiliates and cement his control of the family business.

President Park, who remains in office but stripped of her powers while the court decides her fate, has denied wrongdoing.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla