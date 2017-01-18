WORLD
2 MIN READ
PM says in Brexit speech Britain will quit EU single market
Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain will seek the greatest possible access to European markets but added that the aim is to establish free trade deals with countries beyond Europe.
PM says in Brexit speech Britain will quit EU single market
Theresa May laid out a vision that could determine Britain's future for generations and the shape of the EU itself as Britain moves ahead with its Brexit plan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May, in her decisive speech regarding "Brexit" on Tuesday, said her country will pull out of the EU single market when it quits the European Union as it pursues the plan to exit the bloc following last year's vote.

May set out a vision that could determine Britain's future for generations and the shape of the EU itself as Britain moves ahead with its Brexit plan.

She promised to seek the greatest possible access to European markets but said Britain would aim to establish its own free trade deals with countries beyond Europe, and impose limits on immigration from the continent.

Recommended

TRT World 's Sarah Morice reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla