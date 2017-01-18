British Prime Minister Theresa May, in her decisive speech regarding "Brexit" on Tuesday, said her country will pull out of the EU single market when it quits the European Union as it pursues the plan to exit the bloc following last year's vote.

May set out a vision that could determine Britain's future for generations and the shape of the EU itself as Britain moves ahead with its Brexit plan.

She promised to seek the greatest possible access to European markets but said Britain would aim to establish its own free trade deals with countries beyond Europe, and impose limits on immigration from the continent.