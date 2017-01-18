WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi army says most of eastern Mosul retaken from Daesh
Head of Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service says recapturing the western half of the city, which Daesh still fully controls, will now be an easier task.
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Daesh in the Andalus neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq, January 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

The head of Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Wednesday his troops had retaken nearly all of eastern Mosul from Daesh.

Lieutenant General Talib al-Sheghati told reporters in Mosul that the CTS had taken control of the eastern bank of the Tigris River. 

Iraqi troops are now on the eastern bank of the Tigris River which splits the city to east and west.

Iraqi army units are also fighting Daesh militants in a number of Mosul's northeastern districts where the militants remain holed up, the military said. 

Daesh seized Mosul in 2014; it is Iraq's second largest city.

The Iraqi army began the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and made rapid advances, but their progress was slowed as they entered the city by Daesh suicide bombers and snipers.

TRT World interview's journalist Cathy Otten about the importance of retaking eastern Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
