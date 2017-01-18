Nigeria has sent 200 soldiers and air assets including fighter jets to Senegal as part of a regional force in case of a need to enforce the result of Gambia's contested election, the country's air force said on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it had "today moved a contingent of 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, light utility helicopter as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to Dakar from where it is expected to operate into Gambia".

"The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in The Gambia," it added in a statement.

In addition, there are also reports that columns of Senegalese troops also moved to the Gambian border on Wednesday.

"We are heading towards there," one military source in Dakar said. "We are very seriously preparing ourselves."

The development came after President Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down, this week declared a 90-day state of emergency which further complicates the prospect of a peaceful transfer of power.

Following an election on December 1, Jammeh initially conceded defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow but later refused to step down. Jammeh said the state of emergency would prevent a power vacuum while the supreme court decides on his petition challenging opposition leader Adama Barrow's victory.

Barrow was due to be sworn in as president on Thursday, but remains in neighbouring Senegal for his safety.

The 90-day state of emergency forbids Gambian citizens from "any acts of disobedience" or violence and urges security forces to maintain order.