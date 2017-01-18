The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian and Turkish jets had conducted their first joint operation, bombing 36 Daesh targets in the Syrian town of al-Bab around 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo.

Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian Defence Ministry official, said in televised comments it was the first time the air forces of Russia and Turkey had teamed up in this way.

"Russian-Turkish joint air operation highly effective in Aleppo Governorate according to first estimates," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Nine Russian and eight Turkish warplanes took part in the operation, Rudskoi said, adding the operation had been conducted in agreement with the Syrian regime, Rudskoi added.