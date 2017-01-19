World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016 with extremes including unprecedented heat in India and ice melt in the Arctic, scientists said on Wednesday.

Average global surface temperatures last year were 0.83 degree Celsius (1.5 Fahrenheit) above a long-term average of 14 degrees Celsius (57.2F) from 1961-1990, according to the data released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Temperatures were lifted mainly by man-made greenhouse gases and partly by a natural El Nino weather event that released heat from the Pacific Ocean.

Scientists said temperatures are unlikely to set a new record this year after the fading of El Nino. But heat-trapping gases from burning fossil fuels, especially from China and the United States, will keep building up in the atmosphere.

At a summit in France's capital Paris in 2015, nearly 200 nations agreed a plan to limit global warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6F) above pre-industrial times.