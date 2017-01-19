WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens missing after avalanche in Italy, fatalities feared
At least 30 people, including guests and staff, were believed to be at the Hotel Rigopiano on the lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the avalanche hit after three tremors hit central Italy on Wednesday.
Dozens missing after avalanche in Italy, fatalities feared
This photo by Italy's emergency services shows the Hotel Rigopiano, which was hit by an avalanche in Italy. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 19, 2017

An avalanche buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit region of central Italy, leaving at least 30 people missing, authorities said Thursday.

Local media quoting rescue services reported there were fatalities when the avalanche buried the hotel.

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police that were trying to reach the hotel, was quoted as saying.

Recommended

Up to 30 people, including guests and staff, were believed to be at the Hotel Rigopiano on the lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the avalanche hit on Wednesday night, officials said.

SkyTG24 television said some of the dead were found inside the hotel in the central Abruzzo region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla