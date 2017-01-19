January 19, 2017
The United States is preparing to swear in Donald Trump as its 45th president while the country's comedians and satirists are rubbing their hands with anxious glee.
The president-elect has of course already provided a rich stream of material for entertainers and commentators alike.
But now the new comedy must reflect on an unpredictable president in uncertain times.
Recommended
TRT World'sDavid Foster met a group of young performers in President Obama's hometown of Chicago.
SOURCE:TRT World