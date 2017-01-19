WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 20 firefighters die in Tehran building collapse
The 15-storey Plasco building in Iran's capital collapsed as firefighters worked to douse flames engulfing its top floors. Local media are reporting that rescue services say at least 20 firefighters have been killed.
At least 20 firefighters die in Tehran building collapse
The moment when the Plasco building collapsed. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 19, 2017

At least 20 firefighters have died and dozens more are trapped under the rubble after Iran's oldest high-rise collapsed on Thursday following a fire, Iran's state Press TV reported.

"At least 20 firefighters who were trapped under rubble have died," Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said. "They are martyrs. They lost their lives when trying to help people."

Tenants in the building, dating from the early 1960s, include a shopping centre and clothing workshops.

TRT World's Amin Hossein Khodadadi has more from Tehran.

Fire danger to historic building

Iranian state television said 200 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze before the building collapsed.

Recommended

Images showed flames pouring out of the top floors before the building crumbled to the ground.

"We had repeatedly warned the building managers about the lack of safety of the building," fire brigade spokesman Jalal Malekias said, adding that it lacked fire extinguishers.

"Even in the stairwells, a lot of clothing is stored and this is against safety standards. The managers didn't pay attention to the warnings," he said.

The Plasco building was the first high-rise and shopping centre in Tehran. It was the city's tallest building when it was finished in 1962, before being dwarfed by the construction boom of later years.

It was built by Habibollah Elghanian, a prominent Iranian-Jewish businessman who was arrested for ties to Israel and sentenced to death and executed after the 1979 revolution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla