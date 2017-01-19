A South Korean court on Thursday refused to authorise the arrest of the Samsung group chief Jay Y. Lee in a corruption scandal which last month saw the country's parliament voting to impeach President Park Geun-Hye.

The judge said in a statement on his ruling that an arrest was not necessary for now.

The prosecutors probing the corruption allegation on Monday sought the arrest of Lee on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it has not decided whether to make another arrest warrant request for Lee.

A spokesman for the prosecutor, however, said there would be no let up in the investigation.