WORLD
1 MIN READ
Train arrives in UK from China using Silk Road
Leaders from both countries say the project is an important milestone to increase trade between Europe and Asia.
Train arrives in UK from China using Silk Road
The first freight train to travel from China to Britain arrives at a welcoming ceremony to mark the inaugural trip at Barking Intermodal Terminal near London, Britain January 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 19, 2017

The first freight train from Beijing to London has completed its journey along a modern-day Silk Road.

Leaders from both countries said the project is an important milestone to increase trade between Europe and Asia.

The train took 18 days to cover the 12,000 kilometre intercontinental journey passing through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France before entering Britain through the Channel Tunnel.

Cargo in the 24 containers included clothing and other retail goods.

Recommended

The train left on January 1 from the industrial city of Jiwu.

China, the world's top trading nation, in 2013 announced a new Silk Route to strengthen trade ties throughout Asia, Russia and Europe.

Rail is cheaper than air travel and faster than sea travel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla