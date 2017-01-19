BIZTECH
Man United tops football club rich list
Deloitte has released its annual Football Money League and the Red Devils are topping the global list for the first time in 11 years.
New Manchester United signings: Paul Pogba (L) cost the club $110m in transfer fees while his salary is over $18m a year. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) came on a free transfer, but the club are paying him over $12m in salary per year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 19, 2017

Manchester United is once again the richest football club in the world.

They are at the top of Deloitte's Football Money League for the first time in 11 years.

The League measures a club's earnings from matchday revenue, broadcast rights and commercial sources.

Man United came out on top with a record revenue of $734 million for the 2015 to 2016 season.

Reigning English Premier League champions Leicester City were 20th on the table with a revenue of $183 million.

Overall, the 20 highest earning clubs generated $7.8 billion which is up 12 percent from the previous year.

TRT World's Business reporter Azhar Sukri reports.

Deloitte's Football Money League 2017

  1. Manchester United - $734 million

  2. FC Barcelona - $661.6 million

  3. Real Madrid - $661.5 million

  4. Bayern Munich - $631 million

  5. Manchester City - $560 million

  6. Paris Saint-Germain - $555 million

  7. Arsenal - $499million

  8. Chelsea - $476 million

  9. Liverpool - $429 million

  10. Juventus - $363 million

  11. Borussia Dortmund - $302 million

  12. Tottenham Hotspur - $297 million

  13. Atlético de Madrid - $243 million

  14. Shalke 04 - $238 million

  15. AS Roma - $232 million

  16. AC Milan - $227 million

  17. FC Zenit St. Petersburg - $208 million

  18. West Ham United - $204 million

  19. Internazionale - $190 million

  20. Leicester - $183 million

Rate at time of publication: €1,00 = $1,06

Click here to read the full report.

SOURCE:TRT World
