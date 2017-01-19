Manchester United is once again the richest football club in the world.
They are at the top of Deloitte's Football Money League for the first time in 11 years.
The League measures a club's earnings from matchday revenue, broadcast rights and commercial sources.
Man United came out on top with a record revenue of $734 million for the 2015 to 2016 season.
Reigning English Premier League champions Leicester City were 20th on the table with a revenue of $183 million.
Overall, the 20 highest earning clubs generated $7.8 billion which is up 12 percent from the previous year.
TRT World's Business reporter Azhar Sukri reports.
Deloitte's Football Money League 2017
Manchester United - $734 million
FC Barcelona - $661.6 million
Real Madrid - $661.5 million
Bayern Munich - $631 million
Manchester City - $560 million
Paris Saint-Germain - $555 million
Arsenal - $499million
Chelsea - $476 million
Liverpool - $429 million
Juventus - $363 million
Borussia Dortmund - $302 million
Tottenham Hotspur - $297 million
Atlético de Madrid - $243 million
Shalke 04 - $238 million
AS Roma - $232 million
AC Milan - $227 million
FC Zenit St. Petersburg - $208 million
West Ham United - $204 million
Internazionale - $190 million
Leicester - $183 million
Rate at time of publication: €1,00 = $1,06