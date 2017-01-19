US B-2 bombers carried out air strikes against Daesh camps southwest of Libyan city of Sirte, on Wednesday night, killing more than 80 fighters, two US defence officials said on Thursday.

"This was done with the cooperation" of the Government of National Accord, an official said, noting that outgoing President Barack Obama had authorised the move.

US Defence Secretary Ash Carter on Thursday said some of the terrorists were believed to be actively plotting attacks in Europe.

"We need to strike ISIL (Daesh) everywhere they show up. And that's particularly true in view of the fact that we know some of the ISIL (Daesh) operatives in Libya were involved with plotting attacks," Carter said.

The strike comes one month after the United States officially wrapped up military operations in and around Sirte, where it had conducted nearly 500 strikes.