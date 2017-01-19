WORLD
2 MIN READ
US B-2 bombers hit Daesh camps in Libya killing more than 80
More than 80 Daesh fighters were killed when US B-2 stealth bombers and drones struck two Daesh camps southwest of Libya's Sirte.
US B-2 bombers hit Daesh camps in Libya killing more than 80
The strike comes one month after the United States officially wrapped up military operations in and around Sirte, where it had conducted nearly 500 strikes. (File Photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 19, 2017

US B-2 bombers carried out air strikes against Daesh camps southwest of Libyan city of Sirte, on Wednesday night, killing more than 80 fighters, two US defence officials said on Thursday.

"This was done with the cooperation" of the Government of National Accord, an official said, noting that outgoing President Barack Obama had authorised the move.

US Defence Secretary Ash Carter on Thursday said some of the terrorists were believed to be actively plotting attacks in Europe.

"We need to strike ISIL (Daesh) everywhere they show up. And that's particularly true in view of the fact that we know some of the ISIL (Daesh) operatives in Libya were involved with plotting attacks," Carter said.

The strike comes one month after the United States officially wrapped up military operations in and around Sirte, where it had conducted nearly 500 strikes.

Recommended

The Pentagon at the time left open the possibility of conducting additional anti-Daesh attacks if the Libyan unity government asked for help in doing so.

"They posed a security threat to Libya, the region and US national interests," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement, noting that the strikes appeared to have been "successful."

"These strikes will degrade Daesh's ability to stage attacks against Libyan forces and civilians working to stabilise Sirte, and demonstrate our resolve in countering the threat posed by Daesh to Libya, the United States and our allies," Cook added.

Libya descended into chaos following the NATO-backed ousting of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with rival administrations emerging and well-armed militias vying for control of its vast oil wealth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla