UN human rights envoy to report on Myanmar
As part of her 12-day visit, UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, spent several days in Rakhine State where Muslim Rohingya accuse the military of abuse. Lee also met State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.
UN special rapporteur on Myanmar Yanghee Lee (R) meets a Buddhist monk at a monastery in Rakhine State's capital Sittwe on January 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2017

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar on Friday wrapped up a 12-day trip to the country.

Yanghee Lee's visit included several days in Rakhine State where security forces have been accused of widespread abuse against Rohingya Muslims.

The UN envoy also met Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who has faced criticism over her handling of the issue.

TRT World'sDave Grunebaum has this report from Yangon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
