January 20, 2017
The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar on Friday wrapped up a 12-day trip to the country.
Yanghee Lee's visit included several days in Rakhine State where security forces have been accused of widespread abuse against Rohingya Muslims.
The UN envoy also met Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who has faced criticism over her handling of the issue.
Recommended
TRT World'sDave Grunebaum has this report from Yangon.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies