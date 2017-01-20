TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament edges closer to adopting constitutional reform bill
Four articles were adopted overnight. The assembly has now approved 11 articles in the second round of voting. It is on track to pass the remaining seven articles and vote on the package as a whole on Friday night.
Turkish parliament edges closer to adopting constitutional reform bill
Turkey's parliament debates the constitutional reform package. Independent deputy Aylin Nazliaka (C) handcuffed herself to the podium in a protest against the proposed changes. (January 19, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2017

Turkey overnight Thursday edged closer to adopting a constitutional bill extending presidential powers. Parliament approved four more articles of the reform which opponents say concentrates too much power in the presidency.

During the evening debate an independent lawmaker, Aylin Nazliaka, handcuffed herself to the podium in protest against the reforms, triggering a scuffle between MPs of the governing AK Party and opposition parties.

The reform would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament - powers that the two main opposition parties say strip away balances to presidential power.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the revised constitution will provide stability at a time of turmoil and prevent a return to the fragile coalitions of the past.

Recommended

The assembly has now approved 11 articles in the second reading of the bill. It is on track to pass the remaining seven articles and vote on the package as a whole on Friday night.

Providing it garners the support of at least 330 deputies in the 550-member assembly in the remaining votes, the legislation will go to a referendum, expected in the spring.​

The governing AK Party with 316 seats supports the bill, as does the nationalist MHP with 39 seats. The main opposition CHP and the HDP, the second largest opposition party, oppose the changes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official