Anti-Trump protesters in New York and Washington DC marched against US President-elect Donald Trump, the night before his inauguration.

Thousands of people turned out in New York for a rally at the Trump International Hotel and Tower. Politicians, activists and celebrities were among the protesters, including Michael Moore and Alec Baldwin, who trotted out the Trump parody he performs on ''Saturday Night Live.''

Also, protesters took to the streets of Washington DC outside the venue for the so-called "Deploraball," an inauguration party where Trump supporters celebrated his election to the White House.