WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran says 25 missing in addition to 20 killed in building collapse
About 88 people, including firefighters, were also injured when the Plasco building caught fire and collapsed.
Iran says 25 missing in addition to 20 killed in building collapse
Firefighters react at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 20, 2017

Iranian officials said on Friday that 25 people were still unaccounted for in the collapse of a 17-storey commercial building in Tehran on Thursday, Iran's state TV reported.

Twenty firemen were killed as they evacuated people from Iran's oldest high-rise building, built in 1962, which housed hundreds of clothing warehouses as well as a shopping mall and other businesses.

"Police have received missing reports of 25 people. We urge people to report if any of their family members that worked in the Plasco building is missing," a police official told the broadcaster.

About 88 people, including firefighters, were injured when the Plasco building caught fire and collapsed. Only three were still in hospital, state TV reported.

Recommended

"Our aim is to recover the bodies of these martyrs without causing any damage to their bodies," head of Tehran's crisis management center Esmail Najjar said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited one of the firefighters in hospital and President Hassan Rouhani has ordered an immediate investigation.

The building's managers had ignored repeated warnings about poor safety standards and the building's weak structure, Tehran's mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla