South Korea's culture minister, Cho Yoon-sun, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly creating a "blacklist" of nearly 10,000 artists critical of the country's impeached President Park Geun-Hye.

Cho became the first minister in active service to be arrested in South Korea.

Prosecutors accuse her of creating the vast catalogue to starve the artists of government subsidies and private investments and place them under state surveillance.

She was arrested because her crime has been "verified and there were concerns over destruction of evidence," Seoul Central District Court said.