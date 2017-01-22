WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 32 dead and 50 injured as train derails in India
Nine coaches of the express train, en route to Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur, derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The cause of derailment appears to be a technical fault, said police.
At least 32 dead and 50 injured as train derails in India
This video frame grab taken and provided by NNIS TV on January 22, 2017 shows people and rescuers looking for victims from a derailed train in Kuneru, southeast India. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

At least 32 people were killed and 50 others injured when a passenger train derailed in eastern India on Saturday night.

Nine coaches of the express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper-class compartments," said local Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

No evidence of sabotage has been detected, Rao said, adding the cause of the derailment appeared to be a technical fault.

Rescue operations were under way and coaches that had not derailed had been towed from the scene.

Recommended

TRT World'sRadhika Bajaj gives more details from Mumbai.

India's state railways, built during British colonial rule, have a poor safety record. It is mainly the result of decades of underinvestment and a priority on keeping fares low for the 23 million passengers, who use the network every day.

In the last serious accident, 150 people died when a train derailed late last year in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla