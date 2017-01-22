At least 32 people were killed and 50 others injured when a passenger train derailed in eastern India on Saturday night.

Nine coaches of the express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper-class compartments," said local Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

No evidence of sabotage has been detected, Rao said, adding the cause of the derailment appeared to be a technical fault.

Rescue operations were under way and coaches that had not derailed had been towed from the scene.