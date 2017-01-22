A 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert for several Pacific islands that was subsequently updated to cover just PNG and the neighbouring Solomon Islands.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake, some 47 kilometres (29 miles) west of Arawa on the north coast of Bougainville island, and the depth was put at 154 km (96 miles). It revised the quake's magnitude down from an earlier estimate of 8.0.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an updated advisory that waves of 0.3 to one metre above tidal level were possible along the coasts of PNG and the Solomons. It wound back an earlier alert that encompassed Nauru, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Vanuatu, Chuuk and Indonesia.

Quakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.