Just a day after his inauguration, hundreds of thousands of people have marched in Washington DC and many other US cities to protest against President Donald Trump and to send a message about women and minority rights.

The event involved a broad coalition of different groups – all uniting their concerns about the new president, his plans for America and for women in particular.

The Women's March for Rights drew unexpectedly large numbers with as many as 500,000 people participating in the Washington DC rally, according to estimates by city officials. It sparked more than 600 solidarity rallies all over the world.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor Wood and Sarah Firth report from Washington and London respectively.

One of the demonstrators in Washington, Sally Cooney, from New York City, said she was terrified that Trump did not care about global issues and was going to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

She further said she was terrified that women's reproductive care is an issue again on the table and that education is going to be privatised.

"The most vulnerable among us are the ones truly at risk and this government is for the richest one percent," Cooney said.

Another woman, Susan Gruen, 68, said she was "totally opposed" to Trump as president.

"I've been in Europe over the last few weeks and they were all asking about Kaiser Trump. And I told them if he were elected I would stand for every woman and every man that wants to talk about freedom and wants freedom in America," she said.

Her husband, 69-year-old Bob Gruen, said, "You can either sit and do nothing and wait for all this bad stuff to come raining down on us, or you throw down a marker, and you say no."

Born on social media

The Women's March began on social media, with a simple Facebook post from Hawaii grandmother and retired lawyer Teresa Shook to about 40 friends – but word traveled quickly and the event took on a life of its own.