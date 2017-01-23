The first day of peace talks between the Syrian regime and the opposition groups in Kazakhstan's capital Astana ended on Monday without any apparent breakthrough. But a source close to the talks said that it has given grounds for cautious optimism about potential progress.

The talks, which were brokered by Turkey and Russia in a bid to end Syria's six-year-war, have marked the first time rebel groups directly negotiate with the Syrian regime since the conflict began in 2011.

The rebels, however, refused to take part in face-to-face negotiations with the regime because of its ongoing bombardment and attacks near Damascus.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Astana.

In indirect meetings, the regime has pushed for a "comprehensive" political solution to the conflict, insisting that rebels lay down their arms in exchange for an amnesty deal.

But rebels have said that the talks were meant to bolster a frail ceasefire that took effect in December. They said they were not seeking a political solution to the conflict at the talks and vowed to continue fighting if the peace talks fail.