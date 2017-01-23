WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN renews call for more troops in South Sudan
The UNSC decided six months ago to deploy the 4,000-strong protection force in Juba to bolster the UN peacekeeping mission that largely failed to protect civilians.
UN renews call for more troops in South Sudan
UN peacekeepers work among civilians seeking refuge last December in a compound run by the United Nations on the southwestern outskirts of Juba, the capital of South Sudan. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

The UN Security Council stepped up calls on Monday for regional troops in South Sudan.

The call aims to help a UN contingent already there stem ongoing violence and stave off a brewing humanitarian crisis.

Olof Skoog, the UN ambassador from Sweden, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency, said after a closed-door meeting that the 15-member body was ramping up its earlier call for a speedy deployment of additional troops in the war-torn African nation.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern that fighting continues throughout South Sudan, and that there are continued denials of humanitarian access to many regions of the country where the South Sudanese people are suffering and in need," Skoog told reporters.

The Council urged the Juba government "to work constructively with the UN on a swift deployment of the regional protection force and to end obstructions" to the deployment of additional peacekeepers.

Recommended

The Security Council decided six months ago to deploy the 4,000-strong protection force in Juba to bolster the UN peacekeeping mission that failed to protect civilians during heavy fighting in the capital in July.

Rwanda and Ethiopia are ready to send their troops to be part of the new force, with the first elements from a Kigali battalion able to arrive in late February or early March.

Kenya has also told the United Nations it is open to discussing its participation in the new force, even though it withdrew its peacekeepers from South Sudan to protest a UN decision to fire the Kenyan commander of the mission.

After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, leaving tens of thousands dead and more than 3.1 million people displaced.

There is growing alarm over the humanitarian crisis in the country, now in its fourth year.

More than six million people – half of South Sudan's population – are in need of urgent aid, and humanitarian organisations expect this number to rise by 20 to 30 percent next year.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster