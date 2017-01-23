WORLD
Storms in southern US kill at least 18
Meteorologists have warned of more storms in northern Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.
A US Air Force airman surveys debris covering an area of the Sunshine Acres neighborhood after a tornado struck Adel, Georgia, January 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

Severe storms and tornadoes battered several US states in the south, killing at least 18 people over the weekend.

Storms in the southern state of Georgia killed 14 people. They followed a predawn tornado in Mississippi on Saturday that killed four.

Severe weather also injured more than 50 others and damaged about 480 homes in Mississippi.

Meteorologists have warned of more storms in northern Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

TRT World 's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
