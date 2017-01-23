WORLD
Ex-Gambian president accused of looting state coffers
The incoming Gambian administration is accusing Yahya Jammeh of stealing millions of dollars and shipping out luxury goods on the night he left the country.
Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh flew into exile from Gambia on January 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

Former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh is accused of plundering his country's coffers before going into exile.

President Adama Barrow's special adviser, Mai Ahmad Fatty, told journalists that Jammeh made off with more than $11.4 million during the two-week period before his departure.

According to Fatty, the former president shipped out luxury cars and other items by cargo plane on the night that he left the country.

Barrow says he will investigate the alleged looting as soon as he arrives back in Gambia from neighbouring Senegal, where he was sworn in last week at the Gambian embassy in the capital, Dakar.

Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for 22 years, flew into exile late on Saturday reportedly to Equatorial Guinea, ceding power to Barrow.

The former president last week refused to step down when his mandate expired following electoral defeat in December.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which includes Gambia, threatened military force unless Jammeh stepped down. The UN Security Council backed the call for the president to relinquish power.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more.

Barrow supporters celebrate, welcome ECOWAS troops

Last week's stand-off over the presidency prompted a regional military intervention. ECOWAS entered the country on Thursday, then paused as last ditch negotiations to resolve the issue were held.

As news spread that Jammeh had left the country, hundreds of Gambians poured into the streets to celebrate the ex-president's departure and welcome ECOWAS troops who entered the capital Banjul to secure the city ahead of Barrow's return.

TRT World's Ben Said has this story about events in the capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
