January 23, 2017
US President Donald Trump is poised to start what could be a busy week for him in the White House.
He is scheduled to begin Monday early with a breakfast meeting with selected business leaders.
Other agenda items for the day include health and immigration policy, trade, and national security. Each of these issues was key to his campaign.
Recommended
As TRT World's Kate Fisher tells us from Washington DC, Trump has promised to move fast on what could become signature policies.
SOURCE:TRT World