The Trump agenda, week one
US President Donald Trump is expected to take action Monday on some of his campaign's major promises as he begins his first week on the job.
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington DC, January 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 23, 2017

US President Donald Trump is poised to start what could be a busy week for him in the White House.

He is scheduled to begin Monday early with a breakfast meeting with selected business leaders.

Other agenda items for the day include health and immigration policy, trade, and national security. Each of these issues was key to his campaign.

As TRT World's Kate Fisher tells us from Washington DC, Trump has promised to move fast on what could become signature policies.

