How did it all start?

The idea came to Olivia Koburongo, 26, after her grandmother fell ill and was moved from hospital to hospital before being properly diagnosed with pneumonia.

"It was now too late to save her," said Koburongo.

"It was too hard to keep track of her vitals, of how she's doing, and that is how I thought of a way to automate the whole process and keep track of her health."

Koburongo took her idea to fellow telecommunications engineering graduate Brian Turyabagye, 24, and together with a team of doctors they came up with the "Mama-Ope" (Mother's Hope) kit – a biomedical smart jacket and a mobile phone application which together make the diagnosis.

Pneumonia, a severe lung infection, kills up to 24,000 Ugandan children under the age of five annually, many of whom are misdiagnosed as having malaria, UN children's agency UNICEF said.

How does the jacket work?

With the Mama-Ope kit, health workers simply slip the jacket onto the child and its sensors monitor sound patterns from the lungs, and temperature and breathing rate.

"The processed information is sent to a mobile phone app (via Bluetooth) which analyzes the information in comparison to known data so as to get an estimate of the strength of the disease," said Turyabagye.

The jacket, which is still only a prototype, can diagnose pneumonia up to three times faster than a doctor and reduces human error, according to studies done by its inventors.