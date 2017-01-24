Nearly 750,000 civilians living in west Mosul are at "extreme risk," the United Nations warned on Tuesday as Iraqi forces prepare for a push into the area.

"We don't know what will happen in western Mosul but we cannot rule out the possibility of siege-like conditions or a mass exodus," the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Iraq Lise Grande said.

Iraqi officials on Monday announced that government troops had taken complete control of eastern Mosul, 100 days after the start of their US-backed military campaign to remove Daesh from the city.

Mosul is Daesh's last major stronghold in Iraq.