AI will replace a number of jobs, specifically those that can be automated or predictable. But now AI is about to bite the hand that feeds it. Researchers at the Google Brain AI research group got their software to design a machine-learning system. The benchmark results showed that AI is more successful at designing AI systems than researchers themselves.

However, this is not bad news for AI researchers. Designing a machine learning system takes a long time. With a shortage of AI researchers, taking this burden off their shoulders will free them up to explore new ideas and be more productive. This development could accelerate artificial intelligence research. Guess who's going to be affected the most?

Good news, Star Trek fans! Amazon just added a new wake word for its popular Echo speaker. The device will respond to your input when it hears the command ‘Computer' if chosen from the list in the Alexa app. The problem with this command, however, is accidental activation since the word computer can be said at any time for things other than activating the all-hearing Alexa.

Last week, the National Highway Transportation Administration released its report on Tesla's Autopilot which showed the technology reduced accidents by 40 percent. Following its release, Elon Musk came out with his own target for a second generation of Tesla technology: 90 percent decrease in car crashes. The new technology requires a different set of sensors to be installed which means the owners of the old models will have to have their cars serviced.