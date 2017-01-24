WORLD
3 MIN READ
Asia looks beyond US pact to a new era in trade
US President Donald Trump on Monday pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. China is looking to fill the gap.
Asia looks beyond US pact to a new era in trade
Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office on January 23, 2017, pulling the US out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

US President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal on Monday in a move critics say could create friction with America's Asian allies.

Trump removed the US from the TPP because his administration sees it as the kind of deal that takes American jobs and manufacturing overseas.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse reports from Washington DC on one importer and how the changes might affect his business.

A TPP with China instead of the US?

Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday said they hope to salvage the TPP by encouraging China and other Asian nations to join the trade pact.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he held discussions with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong overnight about the possibility of proceeding with the TPP without the US.

Recommended

New Zealand's English said the United States was ceding influence to China and the region's focus could switch to alternative trade deals.

Malaysia's trade minister said negotiators from the remaining TPP countries would be in "constant communication" to decide the best way forward.

The TTP, a signature policy of former President Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" has been five years in the making. It requires ratification by at least six countries to go into effect and accounts for 85 percent of the combined gross domestic product of the member nations.

Obama's Asia pivot was designed to bolster US influence in a region where China's presence looms large.

China, the world's top exporter, already has proposed the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) and has championed the Southeast Asia-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Australia on Tuesday held open the possibility of China joining a revised TPP deal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla