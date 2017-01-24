How much food is wasted in the EU?

It is estimated that across the EU's 28 member states, 173 kilogrammes (381 lb) of edible food per person is wasted annually. This is almost two and half times the average weight of an EU citizen.

In total, food waste in the EU nations stands at 88 million tonnes and is expected to rise to about 126 million tonnes by 2020.

Across the world, the UN estimates that 1.3 billion tonnes, or about one third of all food produced globally for human consumption is wasted per year.

Food waste in the EU costs an estimated 143 billion euros ($153 billion) per year, which campaigners say could feed the 55 million people living in food poverty in Europe more than nine times over.

What does the European Parliament's environment committee do?

The committee's decision will shape the next 15 years of EU food waste policy and it is aimed at reducing food waste.

Campaigners have urged members of the parliament to vote in favour of halving food waste by 2030 and making the target legally binding for EU member states.

The committee is aiming to take lead from France and Italy, two countries which have already adopted laws to cut food waste.