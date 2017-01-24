WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan in Mozambique for trade, FETO talks
The Turkish president is leading a delegation that hopes to boost trade and economic ties. Turkey also wants the Mozambique government to crack down on institutions linked to FETO.
Erdogan in Mozambique for trade, FETO talks
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine landed in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, late Monday for an official visit to the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Mozambique's capital Maputo late on Monday as part of a three-country trip that began in Tanzania and will end in Madagascar.

Turkey is seeking to strengthen its economic ties with a number of Africa nations. Last year the president visited Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Kenya and Uganda.

In Tanzania, his first stop on the current visit, Erdogan called on African governments to act against schools affiliated with Fethullah Gulen's organisation, which Turkey calls FETO or the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation.

Recommended

Ankara accuses FETO and its leader of orchestrating last year's failed coup in Turkey in which more than 240 people were killed and over 2,200 wounded. Gulen, who lives in the United States, denies any involvement in the attempted putsch.

The Gulen organisation has a network of hundreds of schools around the world. More than 80 institutions have been shut down or transferred to different management in the wake of the attempted coup.

President Erdogan is scheduled to go to Madagascar on Wednesday before returning to Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla