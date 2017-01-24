Former European Parliament President Martin Schulz was nominated on Tuesday by Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) as their candidate to run against Angela Merkel for the post of chancellor in September's national election.

The nomination followed SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel's decision to stand aside for Schulz, a move that shows the SPD is serious about ending its role as a junior partner in Merkel's current right-left coalition.

Merkel has led Germany since 2005 and is Europe's most powerful leader, her grand coalition with the SPD has governed Germany since 2013.

Asked during a news conference at the SPD headquarters in Berlin to explain his decision to make way for Schulz, Gabriel said: "Because he has a better chance."

Opinion polls suggest Schulz may have a better chance than Gabriel, but still faces an extremely tough job to oust Merkel, whose conservatives lead the SPD in opinion polls by up to 15 percentage points.

The party is expected to confirm Schulz's candidacy as well as his leadership of the party at a meeting on Sunday.