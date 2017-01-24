WORLD
3 MIN READ
Schulz will challenge Merkel in September German election
German SPD chief Gabriel makes way for Martin Schulz to run against Angela Merkel in a surprise move aimed at boosting SPD in the upcoming Sept. 24 German election.
Schulz will challenge Merkel in September German election
Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament smiles during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Former European Parliament President Martin Schulz was nominated on Tuesday by Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) as their candidate to run against Angela Merkel for the post of chancellor in September's national election.

The nomination followed SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel's decision to stand aside for Schulz, a move that shows the SPD is serious about ending its role as a junior partner in Merkel's current right-left coalition.

Merkel has led Germany since 2005 and is Europe's most powerful leader, her grand coalition with the SPD has governed Germany since 2013.

Asked during a news conference at the SPD headquarters in Berlin to explain his decision to make way for Schulz, Gabriel said: "Because he has a better chance."

Opinion polls suggest Schulz may have a better chance than Gabriel, but still faces an extremely tough job to oust Merkel, whose conservatives lead the SPD in opinion polls by up to 15 percentage points.

The party is expected to confirm Schulz's candidacy as well as his leadership of the party at a meeting on Sunday.

Recommended

"This country needs new leadership in these difficult times," Schulz said, warning that European societies were being torn apart by populism.

The SPD wants to form a coalition with smaller parties on the left, but most analysts still think another right-left coalition is the most likely outcome of September's election.

Senior SPD lawmaker Karl Lauterbach told broadcaster WDR: "This is a clear signal - no grand coalition. With Martin Schulz, we have a better chance."

However, his pro-European stance makes him vulnerable to attacks from the anti-immigrant and anti-euro Alternative for Germany (AfD)) which has made significant gains in the last two years, especially due to the refugee crisis.

"Symbol of EU bureaucracy and a deeply divided Europe as chancellor candidate?" tweeted AfD co-leader, Frauke Petry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla