WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump foreign affairs pick Rex Tillerson passes first test
A senate committee approved US President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, despite concerns over Tillerson's dealings with Russia.
Trump foreign affairs pick Rex Tillerson passes first test
Former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, Rex Tillerson who does not have any foreign policy experience will serve as the US secretary of state after Senate confirmation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

A Senate committee on Monday approved former Texas oil executive Rex Tillerson as the new US secretary of state.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 11-10 to approve Tillerson, with every Republican backing the former oil executive and every Democrat opposing him.

The oil tycoon spent 40 years at ExxonMobil, the world's largest oil company, but has no formal foreign policy experience. He does have experience dealing at a business level with foreign countries, including Russia.

His close ties with Russia on behalf of the company raised concerns about his nomination as the Obama administration pushed for additional sanctions against Moscow over its alleged interference in the US presidential election.

Recommended

The Republican majority Senate is expected to approve Tillerson's confirmation.

TRT World's Nafisa Latichas more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla