Turkey, Russia and Iran on Tuesday reached agreement on forming a three-party mechanism to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria, the three nations said in a joint statement.

The countries will jointly monitor the ceasefire through the mechanism and ensure its implementation. They also said they supported the willingness of the armed opposition groups to participate in the next round of negotiations to be held in Geneva on February 8.

The three countries also affirmed their commitment to the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254, which lays out a road map for peace in Syria and states that "The Syrian people will decide the future of Syria."

The Syrian regime's chief negotiator Bashar Ja'afari views the the Astana talks as a "success", expressing support for a joint statement by Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

"Finally we have a consensual paper agreed upon by everybody," he told reporters, referring to the joint statement.

Syrian rebels, on the other hand, are unhappy with a communique. A delegate, cited by Reuters, said the communique should have included the influence by Iranian-backed militias fighting for the regime.

The agreement came on day two of Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana that bring together the Syrian regime, opposition groups and each side's allies in a bid to end a six-year conflict.

No plans were scheduled for face-to-face negotiations between the regime and its opposition. But Russia's Foreign Ministry said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Astana talks on Tuesday and "underlined the importance of establishing direct contact between the Syrian government and representatives of the opposition."

Since the ceasefire went into effect on December 30, both sides blame the other for repeated violations.