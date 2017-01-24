WORLD
What to expect on day two of the Astana peace talks
Day one of the Syria peace talks on Monday did not produce a breakthrough. Heading into day two parties say they want to consolidate the ceasefire that took effect in December.
Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Day two of the peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana on Tuesday are expected to focus on consolidating the December 30 ceasefire that Russia and Turkey brokered.

Syria's warring sides met for their first talks in nine months on Monday. The UN hopes the talks can produce a way towards a political solution to the six year conflict.

The Syrian regime and opposition groups did not meet face-to-face on day one of the talks. Rebel spokesman Yahya al-Aridi on Tuesday said the opposition had no plans to sign a communique at the Astana talks.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah in Astana has more on expectations for day two of the talks.

Day one of the Astana talks

In the first day of the talks, the regime pushed for a "comprehensive" political solution to the conflict, insisting that opposition groups lay down their arms in exchange for an amnesty deal.

The opposition said their focus at the talks was on bolstering the fragile ceasefire that Turkey and Russia brokered in December.

They said they were not seeking a political solution to the conflict at the talks and vowed to continue fighting if the peace talks fail.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
