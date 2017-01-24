The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot use executive powers to start the process of Britain's exit from the European Union without seeking prior approval from parliament.

The court voted 8 to 3 on Tuesday that the government cannot trigger Article 50 of the EU's 2009 Lisbon Treaty – by which Britain notifies the EU of its intention to leave the bloc – without parliamentary approval. The Supreme Court also decided the agreement of the devolved legislatures of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland was not required before the government begins Brexit negotiations.

Lord David Neuberger, president of the Supreme Court, presented the summary of the full court's decision.

The British government responded later in the day, saying it will introduce "straightforward" legislation within days seeking parliament's approval to trigger Britain's divorce with the EU.

"This will be the most straightforward bill possible to give effect to the decision of the people and respect the Supreme Court's judgment," Brexit minister David Davis said, addressing parliament.

Simon McGregor-Wood reports.