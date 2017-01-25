Why is the ban being put in place?

The move is aimed at reducing the number of undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration says.

He is expected to sign executive orders in coming days that include a temporary ban on most people from conflict-hit countries who are seeking refuge in the US.

A suspension of visas for citizens of seven Muslim countries could also be put into place.

Trump tweeted that a "big day" was planned on national security on Wednesday.

Which countries could face visa restrictions?

Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen are reportedly the countries that have been marked for visa rejections.

The exact number of refugees and immigrants from these countries already residing in the US is not available.

However, Arabic is the native language of 31 percent of the refugees who entered the US between 2008 and 2016, followed by Nepalese and Somali, spoken by 21 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

To block entry from the designated countries, Trump is likely to tell the State Department to stop issuing visas to people from those nations.

He could also instruct US Customs and Border Protection to stop any current visa holders from those countries from entering the US.

Are Muslims being targeted?

Trump has in the past called for banning all Muslims from entering the US, and forcing the remaining ones to be registered in a national database.

He has also called for shutting down mosques.

Later in his election campaign Trump toned down his rhetoric and said he would focus the restrictions on countries whose migrants could pose a threat, rather than imposing a ban on those from a specific religion.

How many refugees has the US admitted?

The US let in 75,000 refugees in 2016 with 10,000 slots reserved for Syrians.

The administration of former president Barack Obama allowed more refugees after Washington came under pressure from Europe to share the burden of people forced to flee war zones.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, the US was hosting over 273,000 refugees and around 286,000 asylum seekers in 2015.

Washington says that it has settled more than 3 million refugees since the 1970s.

Do Muslims make up the major chunk of refugees going to the US?

No.