Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday had talks with Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi in a bid to deepen economic cooperation.

Erdogan told his Mozambican counterpart that Turkey was ready to share its experience and know-how in many sectors​.

"We are ready to share our experience in these areas with our African brothers," Erdogan said. "I think we should do this on a win-win basis."

The two sides signed six agreements to boost trade, investment and tourism. The agreements could raise bilateral trade from $100 million to $500 million annually. The deals included one to remove travel visas between the two countries.