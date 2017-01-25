WORLD
2 MIN READ
German police accused of racial profiling
Police in Cologne tweeted they had detained hundreds of 'Nafris,' a pejorative term for North Africans, on New Year's Eve. This prompted criticism as it suggested that the men had been detained on the basis of their appearance.
German police accused of racial profiling
While racial profiling is against German police policy, it's unclear if it's illegal. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Police in the German city of Cologne were criticised recently for using tactics that appeared to single out people based on their race.

Police in the city tweeted they had detained hundreds of 'Nafris,' a pejorative term for North Africans, on New Year's Eve. This prompted criticism as it suggested that the men had been detained on the basis of their appearance.

Police Chief Juergen Mathies later said he regretted using the term, which many people consider an ethnic slur. But he added that the methods were justified based on crimes the previous year when as many as 1,000 women were sexually assaulted in the Cologne city centre on New Year's Eve. Most of the perpetrators were believed to be immigrants from North Africa.

Recommended

TRT World 's Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla