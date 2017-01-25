US President Donald Trump took a first step toward fulfilling his pledge to "build a wall" on the border with Mexico on Wednesday, signing two immigration-related decrees.

Trump visited the Department of Homeland Security to approve an order to "build a large physical barrier on the southern border," according to the White House.

Trump also signed measures to "create more detention space for illegal immigrants along the southern border," according to White House spokesperson Sean Spicer.

"We're going to once again prioritise the prosecution and deportation of illegal immigrants who have also otherwise violated our laws," he added.

Stemming immigration was a central plank of Trump's election campaign. His signature policy prescription was to build a wall across the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometres) border between the US and Mexico.

Some of the border is already fenced, but Trump says a wall is needed to stop illegal immigrants entering from Latin America.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more details.

In 2014, there were an estimated 5.8 million unauthorised Mexican migrants in the US, according to Pew.

Experts have voiced doubts about whether a wall would actually stem illegal immigration, or if it is worth the billions it is expected to cost.