Astana sponsors say no military solution to Syria crisis
The agreement signed by Iran, Turkey and Russia states the war can only be resolved through a political process buttressed by a ceasefire, reduction in violence and more direct talks.
By August 2016, at least 400,000 people had been killed in the Syrian war, according to an estimate by UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, who also attended the Astana talks. (Photo: File) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

After intense deliberations, negotiations and much waiting in Astana, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia and Turkey issued a joint declaration – a fragile outline on how to end the war in Syria.

The sponsors of the talks in Astana agreed there could be no military solution to the Syrian crisis.

They will set up a joint task force to monitor the ceasefire in Syria and agreed on the need for a united front against Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

Iran, Turkey and Russia also reiterated their determination to fight against Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, and to separate them from the armed opposition groups.

However, Bashar al-Assad's representatives made it clear they did not consider it a foreign war in Syria. "We are trying to combat terrorists within our borders," said Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Assad delegation.

The Syrian opposition had some demands of their own after agreeing to further negotiations.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Astana.

